Construction of mega project in China's Greater Bay Area in full swing
Drone photo shows the construction site of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link, a super sea-crossing project integrating bridges, islands, tunnels, and underwater channels in Zhongshan city, south China's Guangdong Province, July 5, 2022. (Photo provided to China News Service)
The 200th offshore concrete box girder of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link was completed installation on Tuesday.
Drone photo shows the construction site of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link, a super sea-crossing project integrating bridges, islands, tunnels, and underwater channels in Zhongshan city, south China's Guangdong Province, July 5, 2022. (Photo provided to China News Service)
Drone photo shows the construction site of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link, a super sea-crossing project integrating bridges, islands, tunnels, and underwater channels in Zhongshan city, south China's Guangdong Province, July 5, 2022. (Photo provided to China News Service)
Drone photo shows the construction site of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link, a super sea-crossing project integrating bridges, islands, tunnels, and underwater channels in Zhongshan city, south China's Guangdong Province, July 5, 2022. (Photo provided to China News Service)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's Greater Bay Area emerging as a global innovation hub
- China advances high-quality construction of Greater Bay Area
- Construction of Greater Bay Area achieves prominent progress
- Highlights of Mid-Autumn Festival Concert in the Greater Bay Area
- Time-honored brands from Greater Bay Area embrace revival at shopping festival
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.