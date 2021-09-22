Home>>
Highlights of Mid-Autumn Festival Concert in the Greater Bay Area
(Xinhua) 08:56, September 22, 2021
Photo taken on Sept. 21, 2021 shows the Mid-Autumn Festival Concert in the Greater Bay Area in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Bumper harvest presents a magnificent scene of terraced rice paddies in SW China's Luzhou city
- In pics: life of Siberian tigers in NE China's breeding center
- Explore wonderland created by an alpine lake cluster in SW China's Yunnan
- In pics: Museums across China unveil creative and culturally-inspired mooncakes
Related Stories
- Chinese over the moon during Mid-Autumn Festival
- Time-honored brands from Greater Bay Area embrace revival at shopping festival
- China’s new blueprints inject vitality into Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area
- China launches Wealth Management Connect pilot scheme in Greater Bay Area
- Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area holds first shopping festival
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.