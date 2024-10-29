British students amazed by unmanned technologies in the Greater Bay Area
The four mystical artifacts demonstrate their incredible abilities, heralding a new era in transportation: Autonomous buses glide through the clouds, intelligent watercraft pilot on the waves, drones soar in the heavens, and driverless vehicles race along the pavements.
In this episode of "Touching the Greater Bay Area", two female students from the London School of Economics and Political Science and the University of Oxford in the UK embarked on an adventurous journey into the technological heart of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.
The British students were in awe of how the intelligent technologies in the Greater Bay Area have revolutionized transportation, making it more convenient, eco-friendly, and secure. They enjoyed the comfort and leisure of their unmanned journey, and hope to share their experiences and observations through videos that provide insights into China's new energy development and the technological advancements of the Greater Bay Area.
Photos
