British students explore culture, innovation in 2nd round of 'Touching the Greater Bay Area' program

Two British students and a local student take photos at the Guangdong Intangible Cultural Heritage Museum in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, July 1, 2024. (Photo/Chen Jinyue)

The second round of the "Touching the Greater Bay Area" cultural exchange program, co-organized by Guangdong Radio and Television and People's Daily Online (UK), kicked off on Monday in south China's Guangdong Province.

Four students from the U.K. — Isabelle Oxford and Amelia Sleight from the University of Oxford, Mevna Bulathsinhala from the London School of Economics and Political Science, and Roberta Rennie from the University of Cambridge — are participating in the program alongside Lai Suu, a student from Guangdong University of Foreign Studies.

The five students are exploring the intangible cultural heritage and innovative technology of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA).

Their itinerary includes traditional experiences like gray sculpture, Yueju opera, and Wing Chun martial arts, as well as engaging with cutting-edge advancements like drones, self-driving cars, and autonomous boats.

At London Heathrow Airport, Chen Ke, general manager of China Southern Airlines' London office, bid farewell to the U.K. students and presented them with souvenirs from the airline.

"We cordially invite you to embark on this journey and witness the remarkable development of the GBA," Chen said. "We eagerly anticipate your observations, experiences, and impressions of the GBA, and we hope that your journey will inspire others to explore this region."

Chen emphasized China Southern Airlines' commitment to encouraging friendship and understanding between Chinese and British youth through collaborations like this exchange program.

Chen Ke, general manager of China Southern Airlines' London office, bids farewell to the second group of U.K. students participating in the "Touching the Greater Bay Area" program at London Heathrow Airport, June 29, 2024. (Photo/Chen Jinyue)

Two British students, Roberta Rennie (left) and Amelia Sleight, take photos at Haixin Bridge, a landmark in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, July 1, 2024. (Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

Two British students and a local student visit the Guangdong Intangible Cultural Heritage Museum in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, July 1, 2024. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Two British students and a local student watch a performance of Yueju opera at Guangzhou Jiangnan Theater in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, July 1, 2024. (Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

