Series featuring British students in Greater Bay Area to air
"Touching the Greater Bay Area," a video series co-produced by Guangdong TV and People's Daily Online U.K., is scheduled to air this autumn.
During the summer of 2024, students from top U.K. universities, including Oxford, Cambridge, Imperial College London, and the University of London, visited the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. During their visit, the students experienced local cuisine, explored cultural heritage, and learned about environmental initiatives, artificial intelligence, and innovative education in the region.
The series aims to highlight the Greater Bay Area's appeal, showcasing its beauty and dynamism to viewers.
"Touching the Greater Bay Area" will air every Saturday at 10:26 p.m. from Sept. 28 to Oct. 26 on the GBA Satellite Channel (Overseas Edition).
