British students explore intangible cultural heritage in China's Greater Bay Area

Photo taken on July 3, 2024, shows a roof with clay carving art in Kaiping, south China’s Guangdong Province. (Photo provided to People’s Daily Online)

A group of British students recently immersed themselves in Chinese cultural heritage during a visit to the Greater Bay Area in south China's Guangdong Province.

The second round of the “Touching the Greater Bay Area” cultural exchange program, co-organized by Guangdong Radio and Television and People's Daily Online (UK), brought together university students from the United Kingdom and local Chinese students.

A journey through exquisite craftsmanship

Photo taken on July 3, 2024, shows the Kaiping Diaolou and Villages, inscribed on UNESCO’s World Heritage List, south China's Guangdong Province. (People’s Daily Online/Zhong Wenxing)

The students visited the Kaiping Diaolou and Villages – unique multi-story buildings blending Chinese and Western styles. These structures feature colorful clay sculptures, an art form that has endured for centuries in the Greater Bay Area.

The intricate clay carvings decorate ancestral halls, homes, and temples, demonstrating the region's rich artistic heritage. This traditional craft continues to captivate with its detailed designs and cultural significance.

British students and a local student experience clay carving art in Kaiping, south China's Guangdong Province, July 3, 2024. (People’s Daily Online/Zhong Wenxing)

The students got hands-on experience with traditional Chinese clay carving under the guidance of Hu Xuliang, a recognized cultural heritage expert. From initial design to final coloring, the process showcased the intricate skills passed down through generations.

Mevna Bulathsinhala from the London School of Economics and Political Science remarked, "Watching the inheritor, it seemed so easy, but when I tried it myself, I realized the challenges involved."

Roberta Rennie experiences clay carving art in Kaiping, south China's Guangdong Province, July 3, 2024. (People’s Daily Online/Zhong Wenxing)

Amelia Sleight, an art student from the University of Oxford, was pleasantly surprised to discover how intricately the Greater Bay Area's clay carving art is integrated into everyday life, inspiring her with its delicate and exquisite artistic treasures.

A dazzling night of century-old heritage

In the 350-year-old Chikan town on the western edge of the Pearl River Delta, over 600 arcade buildings form the largest, most continuous, and best-preserved overseas Chinese arcade architecture complex in China.

Since its official opening to the public early last year, the town has captivated countless domestic and international visitors with its unique charm.

A “Striking Iron Flower” performance at Chikan town in Kaiping, south China’s Guangdong Province, July 3, 2024. (People’s Daily Online/Zhong Wenxing)

As night fell, the ancient town came alive. Sparks flew from a "Striking Iron Flower" performance while dragon and lion dances dazzled the crowd. These displays of cultural heritage left spectators amazed.

Isabelle Oxford, a student from the University of Oxford, expressed her excitement about the performance. "Watching the iron flowers was amazing. They reminded me of fireworks back home," she said.

British students watch a lion dancing performances at Chikan town in Kaiping, south China's Guangdong Province, July 3, 2024. (People’s Daily Online/Zhong Wenxing)

Roberta Rennie from the University of Cambridge shared her thoughts on the trip, "Experiencing the cultural heritage of the Greater Bay Area has been unforgettable. It's an adventure I'll cherish for a long time."

Photo taken on July 3, 2024, shows a roof with clay carving art in Kaiping, south China’s Guangdong Province. (People’s Daily Online/Zhong Wenxing)

British students and a local student visit the Kaiping Diaolou and Villages in Kaiping, south China's Guangdong Province, July 3, 2024. (People’s Daily Online/Zhong Wenxing)

Photo taken on July 3, 2024, shows Chikan town in Kaiping, south China's Guangdong Province. (People’s Daily Online/Zhong Wenxing)

British students and a local student visit Chikan town in Kaiping, south China's Guangdong Province, July 3, 2024. (People’s Daily Online/Zhong Wenxing)

