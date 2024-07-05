Discovering the secrets of Yueju opera: British students' backstage adventure in Greater Bay Area
Have you ever wondered what it's like backstage at a traditional Chinese opera? British students participating in the filming of “Touching the Greater Bay Area” cultural exchange program had a unique opportunity to experience the behind-the-scenes world of traditional Chinese opera in south China's Guangdong Province.
Amelia Sleight from Oxford University and Roberta Rennie from Cambridge University immersed themselves in the vibrant world of Yueju opera, witnessing the meticulous preparations of performers and learning to sing the opera from a skilled teacher.
The second round of the "Touching the Greater Bay Area" program was co-initiated by Guangdong Radio and Television and People's Daily Online (UK). The program, which successfully commenced on Monday in Guangdong, welcomes four students from the U.K. on a journey that combines cultural immersion with an exploration of the technological advancements in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.
Photos
