Trending in China | Sour power: Sichuanese pickled vegetables
(People's Daily App) 16:41, June 12, 2025
Renowned as China's home of pickled veggies, Sichuan Province has been pickling for over 1,500 years. As early as the Northern Song Dynasty (960–1127), this method of food preservation had already become widespread. At the heart of the tradition lies the iconic pickling jar, a household staple used to preserve seasonal vegetables and more. Watch for a step-by-step introduction to authentic Sichuan pickling!
