China's Sichuan strives to boost brain-computer interface industry

Xinhua) 13:32, May 15, 2025

A visitor experiences domestic brain-computer interface system at the booth of Beijing Tiantan Hospital during the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

CHENGDU, May 15 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Sichuan Province has joined other cities and provinces in an effort to make the region a national leader in brain-computer interface (BCI) and human-machine interaction technologies.

The Sichuan government released an action plan on Monday, outlining ambitious targets for the province to achieve before 2030. These targets include conducting 3,000 invasive BCI surgeries every year, assisting over 100,000 patients with neurodegenerative, mental health or digital addiction issues, and applying BCI-based rehabilitation devices for more than 20,000 users annually.

The action plan was jointly released by eight government departments, including the provincial department of economy and information technology.

According to Chengdu Jasmines Bio Tech Inc., a Sichuan-based biotech company dedicated to developing clinical applications for neurodegenerative diseases, the policy is expected to boost innovation, strengthen industry collaboration, and expand application scenarios, opening up greater opportunities for business growth.

Sichuan's plan is part of a broader national push. Since the beginning of this year, local governments across China have rolled out a series of favorable policies to support the development of the BCI industry.

In January, Beijing released an action plan focused on expanding funding channels and encouraging early-stage investment to accelerate the sector's growth.

Shanghai followed with its own initiative, aiming to tackle key scientific challenges in BCI technology and promote product innovation through improved integration of resources.

According to Qianzhan Industry Research Institute, the global BCI market was worth 1.98 billion U.S. dollars in 2023 and is expected to surpass 6 billion dollars by 2028.

The institute predicts that China's BCI market will surpass 120 billion yuan (about 16.68 billion U.S. dollars) by 2040, with a compound annual growth rate of about 26 percent.

