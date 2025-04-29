Sichuan Week of China Pavilion kicks off at Expo 2025 Osaka

Xinhua) 10:36, April 29, 2025

Performances including Sichuan Opera face-changing and giant puppets of northern Sichuan showcase the Bashu Culture at the opening ceremony in Osaka, Japan, April 28, 2025. (Xinhua/ Tu Yifan)

OSAKA, Japan, April 29 (Xinhua) -- The Sichuan Week of China Pavilion kicked off Monday at Expo 2025 Osaka, with more than 150 guests attending the opening ceremony.

Themed "The Splendid Bashu Culture, Together For A Better Future," the Sichuan Week features events such as exhibitions, cultural performances and investment promotions in both Osaka and Sichuan.

At the opening ceremony, a series of performances, including Sichuan Opera face-changing and giant puppets of northern Sichuan, spotlighted Sichuan's intangible cultural heritage and showcased the Bashu culture.

Chen Jian'an, vice chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), said in his speech at the opening ceremony that the theme of Expo 2025, "Designing Future Society for Our Lives," is highly compatible with the core concept of green development in the new era presented by the China Pavilion, and also forms a dialogue that transcends time and space with the ecological wisdom of Sichuan Province as the "Land of Abundance" and the harmonious concept of "Home of Pandas."

Noting that Hiroshima Prefecture and Sichuan Province established a friendly cooperative relationship in September 1984, Vice Governor of Hiroshima Prefecture Mika Yokota said that over more than 40 years, the two regions have continually engaged in exchanges at all levels in various fields, which have yielded fruitful results and established a deep relationship of trust.

Chinese Consul General in Osaka Xue Jian expressed confidence that riding the wave of this global event, Sichuan Province and Japan will bring about innovation and creativity in cooperation and produce more fruitful outcomes.

Hikaru Nagano, executive director of Expo 2025 Osaka's International Relations Bureau, said in fluent Mandarin that since its opening on April 13, the China Pavilion has quickly become a popular attraction for visitors from all over Japan and around the world.

As the first province to make its debut in the China Pavilion, Sichuan brought its intangible cultural heritage products such as Shu embroidery, lacquerware, bamboo weaving items, and oil-paper umbrellas, as well as IP cultural and creative products featuring giant pandas and golden snub-nosed monkeys.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)