Buffalo herd crosses Jialing River to forage in Sichuan

Ecns.cn) 16:24, April 28, 2025

A spectacular view of a herd of buffaloes crossing the Jialing River to forage on Taiyang island, Peng'an county, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 27, 2025. (China News Service/Liu Yonghong)

Over 200 buffaloes swam across the river at sunrise to reach pasture and return at sunset.

