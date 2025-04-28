Buffalo herd crosses Jialing River to forage in Sichuan
A spectacular view of a herd of buffaloes crossing the Jialing River to forage on Taiyang island, Peng'an county, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 27, 2025. (China News Service/Liu Yonghong)
Over 200 buffaloes swam across the river at sunrise to reach pasture and return at sunset.
