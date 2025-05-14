Jacaranda trees in China's Sichuan enter peak flowering period

Xinhua) 08:49, May 14, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on May 12, 2025 shows Jacaranda trees in full bloom along Jinjiang River in Jinjiang District of Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 12, 2025. As temperatures rise, the jacaranda trees across the city are entering their peak flowering period. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 12, 2025 shows Jacaranda trees in full bloom along Sanse Road in Jinjiang District of Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 12, 2025. As temperatures rise, the jacaranda trees across the city are entering their peak flowering period. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 12, 2025 shows Jacaranda trees in full bloom in Wuhou District of Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 12, 2025. As temperatures rise, the jacaranda trees across the city are entering their peak flowering period. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

