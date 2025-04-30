Tech-based SME in Sichuan sees export boom of electric tricycles

Xinhua) 08:23, April 30, 2025

Workers debug newly assembled electric tricycles at Meishan Shuangsheng New Energy Vehicle Industry Co., Ltd in Meishan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 28, 2025.

As a tech-based small and medium-sized enterprise in Sichuan Province, Meishan Shuangsheng New Energy Vehicle Industry Co., Ltd. utilizes its 57 self-developed patented technology to provide overseas clients with customized tricycle designs. The company reported a 75 percent year-on-year surge of foreign sales in the first quarter of 2025, with an annual export target of 10,000 units to fuel its global expansion. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

A worker welds the frames of electric tricycles at Meishan Shuangsheng New Energy Vehicle Industry Co., Ltd in Meishan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 28, 2025.

A staff member drives a newly assembled electric tricycle at Meishan Shuangsheng New Energy Vehicle Industry Co., Ltd in Meishan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 28, 2025.

A worker labels electric tricycles before shipment at Meishan Shuangsheng New Energy Vehicle Industry Co., Ltd in Meishan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 28, 2025.

Workers assemble electric tricycles on the production line at Meishan Shuangsheng New Energy Vehicle Industry Co., Ltd in Meishan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 28, 2025.

A worker transports tires for electric tricycles at Meishan Shuangsheng New Energy Vehicle Industry Co., Ltd in Meishan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 28, 2025.

Robots weld the frames of electric tricycles at Meishan Shuangsheng New Energy Vehicle Industry Co., Ltd in Meishan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 28, 2025.

Local employees test assembled electric tricycles in Pointe-Noire, the Republic of the Congo, April 24, 2025.

A staff member designs an electric tricycle customized for the African market at Meishan Shuangsheng New Energy Vehicle Industry Co., Ltd in Meishan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 28, 2025.

Workers assemble electric tricycles on the production line at Meishan Shuangsheng New Energy Vehicle Industry Co., Ltd in Meishan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 28, 2025.

A Philippine client tries an electric tricycle at Meishan Shuangsheng New Energy Vehicle Industry Co., Ltd in Meishan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept.11, 2024.

