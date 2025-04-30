World Games' first-ever torch relay to take place in China's Sichuan on July 26

Xinhua) 10:14, April 30, 2025

BEIJING, April 29 (Xinhua) -- With the 100-day countdown to the Chengdu World Games falling on Tuesday, the event's organizing committee announced that the World Games' first torch relay will be held in southwest China's Sichuan Province on July 26.

The flame collection and launch ceremony will be held at the Sanxingdui Museum, before the flame is relayed in three cities in Sichuan: Chengdu, Deyang and Meishan, organizers said on Tuesday.

"It will be the first time in the World Games' history to organize torch relay activities. 120 torchbearers will cover a total distance of 11 kilometers," said Wang Fengchao, vice president of the Chengdu World Games organizing committee and mayor of Chengdu.

"The selection of torchbearers runs through March to June, which includes representatives of athletes, coaches, citizens, international friends, as well as grassroots workers such as couriers, ride-hailing drivers and sanitation workers," Wang added.

The torch named "Zhumeng" (Dream Chaser) of the 2025 Chengdu World Games, the first-ever torch designed for the World Games, was unveiled on February 27. Wang said, "The relevant facilities of flame collection and torch relay will be ready in early July."

As the highest-level international comprehensive Games for non-Olympic sports, the 2025 Chengdu World Games will be held from August 7 to 17, which is also the first world sports event staged in west China after the Chengdu Universiade in 2023.

