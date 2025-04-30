100-day countdown as China sends largest delegation to Chengdu World Games

Xinhua) 10:09, April 30, 2025

This photo taken on April 29, 2025 shows a countdown clock marking 100 days to go for the World Games 2025 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Games will be held in Chengdu from Aug. 7 to 17. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

BEIJING, April 29 (Xinhua) -- Around 330 Chinese athletes will participate in the 2025 Chengdu World Games, which marks the country's largest delegation for the event, an official of the General Administration of Sport of China said at a press conference Tuesday.

With the 100-day countdown to the 12th World Games falling on Tuesday, the event will be held in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, from August 7 to 17. According to the organizers, the Games will feature 255 events across 60 disciplines and 34 sports.

Li Jing, Deputy Director of the General Administration of Sport of China, introduced, "Chinese athletes have clinched berths in 152 events of 28 sports so far, who come from a wide range of fields, including professional athletes and outstanding sports enthusiasts in schools and universities, enterprises, institutions and sports clubs."

"There are also disabled athletes selected by China Disabled Persons' Federation for free diving, ju-jitsu and archery," Li added.

The international event is not only a platform for competition but also an opportunity for cultural exchanges. Li emphasized, "The Games will fully demonstrate the development of China in sports, particularly in non-Olympic events, as well as an image of Chinese athletes filled with vitality."

Li said, "27 competition venues for the World Games have been ready. Softball and floorball events will kick off one day ahead of the Games' opening ceremony."

This photo taken on April 29, 2025 shows an installation for the World Games 2025 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Games will be held in Chengdu from Aug. 7 to 17. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

