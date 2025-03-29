2025 World Games Tour (Chengdu Stop) kicks off

CHENGDU, China, March 28 (Xinhua) -- The 2025 World Games Tour (Chengdu Stop) kicked off Friday at Chengdu Sport University's Sancha Lake Campus in southwestern China.

The event serves as a precursor to the 2025 Chengdu World Games scheduled to open in August, integrating cultural tourism and culinary experiences to engage the public.

From March 29-30, the 2025 World Games Tour (Chengdu Stop) will host competitions across three disciplines and four sub-disciplines: diving (finswimming, freediving), lifesaving (pool), and petanque. A total of 122 athletes from 28 countries and regions will vie for 30 gold medals.

The opening ceremony at World Expo Park featured breakdancing and martial arts performances blending tradition and modernity. The athletes entered the venue to drumbeats, greeted by cheers from the crowd.

Adhering to World Games standards, the event also acts as a trial run for venue operations ahead of the main games. Organizers renovated swimming pools and boules courts, reusing 80 percent of materials through leasing and recycling to align with eco-friendly practices.

The tour also highlights Chengdu's cultural offerings, including World Expo Park visits, local cuisine tastings, and sports culture exhibits. The initiative aims to boost tourism spending while fostering synergy between the city's cultural, athletic, and travel sectors.

