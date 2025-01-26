In pics: exhibition of Persian artifacts in Chengdu, China's Sichuan
People visit at an exhibition of Persian artifacts in Sichuan University Museum in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 25, 2025. The exhibition kicked off here Saturday, showcasing 151 historical pieces or sets of artifacts, which included ceramic, metal and glass objects, as well as textiles, carpets and paintings, from five museums in Iran. (Photo by Yan Qi/Xinhua)
Persian carpets are on display at an exhibition of Persian artifacts in Sichuan University Museum in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 25, 2025. The exhibition kicked off here Saturday, showcasing 151 historical pieces or sets of artifacts, which included ceramic, metal and glass objects, as well as textiles, carpets and paintings, from five museums in Iran. (Xinhua/Xue Chen)
Visitors take photos of a token of authority at an exhibition of Persian artifacts in Sichuan University Museum in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 25, 2025. The exhibition kicked off here Saturday, showcasing 151 historical pieces or sets of artifacts, which included ceramic, metal and glass objects, as well as textiles, carpets and paintings, from five museums in Iran. (Xinhua/Xue Chen)
A visitor takes photos of exhibits at an exhibition of Persian artifacts in Sichuan University Museum in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 25, 2025. The exhibition kicked off here Saturday, showcasing 151 historical pieces or sets of artifacts, which included ceramic, metal and glass objects, as well as textiles, carpets and paintings, from five museums in Iran. (Xinhua/Xue Chen)
This photo shows an astrolabe on display at an exhibition of Persian artifacts in Sichuan University Museum in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 25, 2025. The exhibition kicked off here Saturday, showcasing 151 historical pieces or sets of artifacts, which included ceramic, metal and glass objects, as well as textiles, carpets and paintings, from five museums in Iran. (Xinhua/Xue Chen)
This photo shows a bird-shaped rhyton on display at an exhibition of Persian artifacts in Sichuan University Museum in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 25, 2025. The exhibition kicked off here Saturday, showcasing 151 historical pieces or sets of artifacts, which included ceramic, metal and glass objects, as well as textiles, carpets and paintings, from five museums in Iran. (Xinhua/Xue Chen)
Photos
