China's exhibition event attracts global industry experts for exchanges, cooperation

Xinhua) 11:00, January 10, 2025

A participant tests his interpretation device during the 20th China Expo Forum for International Cooperation in Tianjin, north China, Jan. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

TIANJIN, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- The 20th China Expo Forum for International Cooperation (CEFCO), a key annual event in the global exhibition industry, opened in north China's Tianjin Municipality on Thursday, highlighting international exchanges and cooperation.

Themed "Empowering a Sustainable Future with New Quality Productive Forces," the three-day forum has attracted over 600 industry professionals from 20 countries and regions, including China, the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, with participants sharing insights and discussing the future prospects of the global exhibition industry.

In recent years, the exhibition industry in China has emerged as a vital tool for driving economic growth. Major events like the China International Import Expo and the China Import and Export Fair have played a significant role in boosting the exhibition economy and creating a ripple effect that supports broader economic development.

Since its inception in 2005, the CEFCO has been held in various cities across China, including Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Macao. It has attracted tens of thousands of exhibition industry professionals from over 30 countries and regions, facilitated the launch of numerous high-quality exhibition projects, and played an important role in fostering cooperation between China's exhibition sector and its international counterparts.

"The exhibition industry serves as a crucial link between production and consumption, supply and demand, as well as domestic and international markets. It acts as an important bridge connecting enterprises, markets, and resources globally. Its role is irreplaceable in driving economic and social development, while also advancing international trade and economic cooperation," said Ren Hongbin, chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, at the opening ceremony.

The CEFCO has allowed people to understand the latest trends in the development of the exhibition industry in China and the world, said Chris Skeith, chief executive officer of UFI, the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry.

Lin Shunjie, chairman of the board of China International Exhibition Center Group Limited, said that the 20-year journey of CEFCO has closely mirrored China's trade liberalization process, noting that the exhibition industry will continue to evolve rapidly, with a future marked by increased internationalization, specialization, marketization, and sustainability.

