China in Melodies | Chengdu's Masterstrokes

People's Daily Online) 13:37, January 15, 2025

What does the city of Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, have to offer? A whole lot! Join Filip Kobuszewski, a Polish video blogger, as he explores the masterstrokes of Chengdu, like Sichuan Opera's face-changing and fire spitting stunts, as well as the beautiful art of Shu Brocade.

Follow along as he feels the charm of Chengdu, a city which is alive with melodies and bursting with endless variety and vibrant possibilities!

