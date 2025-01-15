Home>>
China in Melodies | Chengdu's Masterstrokes
(People's Daily Online) 13:37, January 15, 2025
What does the city of Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, have to offer? A whole lot! Join Filip Kobuszewski, a Polish video blogger, as he explores the masterstrokes of Chengdu, like Sichuan Opera's face-changing and fire spitting stunts, as well as the beautiful art of Shu Brocade.
Follow along as he feels the charm of Chengdu, a city which is alive with melodies and bursting with endless variety and vibrant possibilities!
