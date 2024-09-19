Made-in-Chengdu product show and 2024 Tianfu Kung Fu Carnival held in Santiago, Chile

September 19, 2024

On August 2 local time in Santiago, Chile, Chengdu-Santiago Economic and Trade Cooperation Promotion Conference was held, unveiling the Show of Selected Products Made in Chengdu of the 2024 Tianfu Kung Fu Carnival.

Niu Qingbao, Ambassador of the Chinese Embassy in Chile, introduced in his address that Chengdu, the only location of the Chilean consulate general in west China and the host of Chile Week, is not only a huge market for Chile's high-quality products and services, but also an important source of high-end intellectual products and foreign investment. In developing relations with China, Chile has always been at the forefront of Latin American countries. He looked forward to working with Chile for common development and pushing China-Chile economic and trade cooperation to a new level.

Catalina Del Real, member of the Chilean Chamber of Deputies, stated in her address that the Tianfu Carnival FESILUZ holds great significance and popularity among Chilean people, especially children. Chile and Chengdu with similar population sizes are quite complementary. She hoped to improve the relationship and cooperation between the two sides, and looks forward to close cooperation and common development between Chile and China.

A series of cooperation agreements were signed at the promotion conference, such as the cooperation agreement on a restaurant in Santiago between MALL PLAZA S.A., Chile and Chengdu Xinghuaye Catering Management Co., Ltd.; the LED lamp procurement agreement between Chengdu Chenghong Electromechanical Company and a Chilean lighting company; and the cooperation agreement between Honor of Kings and Sichuan Hanyu International Trade Co., Ltd.

During the event, performances of dance, acrobatics, martial arts and Sichuan Opera face changing were also given for Chilean enterprise representatives and local people while experiencing the economic vitality, business environment, openness, and urban charm of Chengdu.

