One-year countdown ceremony held for World Games 2025 in Chengdu

Ecns.cn) 13:47, August 08, 2024

A celebration ceremony is held to mark the one-year countdown of the 12th World Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 7, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)

Chengdu won the right to host the 2025 World Games in May 2019, making it the first city on the Chinese mainland to host the event. The 12th World Games is scheduled to be held from Aug. 7 to 17, 2025.

The first batch of the official costumes for the 12th World Games is released during the one-year countdown ceremony in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 7, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)

