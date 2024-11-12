Panda-themed tourist train makes debut in Chengdu

Xinhua) 09:03, November 12, 2024

This photo shows the restaurant of a panda-themed tourist train at Anjing Railway Station in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 10, 2024.

A new panda-themed tourist train made its debut here on Sunday. Operated by China Railway Chengdu Bureau Group, the panda train is a high-end boutique tourist train with catering, accommodation and entertainment services. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

This photo shows the lounge carriage of a panda-themed tourist train at Anjing Railway Station in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 10, 2024.

This photo shows an interior view of a panda-themed tourist train at Anjing Railway Station in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 10, 2024.

This photo shows an accommodation box of a panda-themed tourist train at Anjing Railway Station in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 10, 2024.

A bartender makes cocktail aboard a panda-themed tourist train at Anjing Railway Station in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 10, 2024.

A panda-themed tourist train is seen at Anjing Railway Station in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 10, 2024.

This photo shows pastries at the restaurant of a panda-themed tourist train at Anjing Railway Station in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 10, 2024.

This photo shows an interior view of a panda-themed tourist train at Anjing Railway Station in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 10, 2024.

