New exhibition on Yuan Dynasty palace opens in Beijing

10:43, January 16, 2025 By Chen Xi ( Global Times

People attend The Glory Within Authenticity—Essential Cultural Relics and Digital Art Exhibition of Yongle Palace at the National Museum of Classic Books in Beijing on January 15, 2025. (Chen Xi/GT)

A new exhibition about the historic Yongle Palace, a renowned masterpiece of Yuan Dynasty (1279-1368) architecture that recently gained fame through its depiction in the popular Chinese game Black Myth: Wukong, kicked off at the National Museum of Classic Books on Wednesday.

The Glory Within Authenticity - Essential Cultural Relics and Digital Art Exhibition of Yongle Palace features a total of 15 cultural relics, including 13 first-class national cultural relics, most being displayed for the first time.

The Yongle Palace, the only surviving official architectural complex from the Yuan Dynasty in North China's Shanxi Province, is renowned for its magnificent ancient buildings and vibrant murals.

An Hai, a deputy director of the Ancient Architecture and Polychrome Mural Conservation Research Institute in Shanxi Province, told the Global Times that the artifacts on display are tangible evidence of the inclusiveness and originality of Chinese civilization.

For instance, the large-scale glazed ridge decorations in the Sanqing Hall of the palace showcase ancient craftsmen's innovative use of lattice carving techniques combined with traditional clay sculpture and polychrome painting, highlighting the two features of Chinese civilization.

In addition, the peacock blue glaze on these artifacts has remained vivid even after 700 years, while the secret formula for its production remains an unsolved mystery, adding an air of mystery to this architectural complex.

Another highlight of the exhibition is the integration of cutting-edge digital technology.

"AI has been used to restore and bring to life the murals, polychrome sculptures, and original appearance of the Yongle Palace," he said, pointing out that although many historical details of Yongle Palace have become blurred over time, the deep application of AI technology in this exhibition has helped restore its architectural layout and murals.

"Visitors can step into the digitally reconstructed Yongle Palace and immerse themselves in the architectural wonders and artistic treasures of seven centuries ago."

Zhang Huiguo, a deputy director of the Shanxi Museum, told the Global Times that following the release of Black Myth: Wukong, the number of visitors to the Yongle Palace has surged in the past year since some murals from the Yongle Palace were featured in the game. The exhibition in Beijing aims to attract more visitors to the history of the palace through these cultural relics and high-tech digital displays.

People attend The Glory Within Authenticity—Essential Cultural Relics and Digital Art Exhibition of Yongle Palace at the National Museum of Classic Books in Beijing on January 15, 2025. (Chen Xi/GT)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)