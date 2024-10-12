Main road of Bairen Town ruins unearthed in N China
Aerial view of a 40-meter-wide main road unearthed at the Bairen Town ruins in Longyao County of Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 10, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Dongru)
The 5th excavation of the Bairen Town, an important city during the Warring State Period (475-221 B.C.) is underway in Hebei. The main road runs north-south with rutting marks, highlighting the prosperity of the city at that time.
Covering an area of four million square meters, the town was the second-largest city of Zhao.
Archaeologists work at the excavation site of Bairen Town ruins in Longyao County of Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 10, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Dongru)
Archaeologists work at the excavation site of Bairen Town ruins in Longyao County of Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 10, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Dongru)
