People visit company producing "Ne Zha 2" in Chengdu
People take photos in front of Chengdu Coco Cartoon Co., Ltd., the company producing "Ne Zha 2," in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 8, 2025. According to ticketing platform Beacon, "Ne Zha 2" had already grossed over 6.79 billion yuan (about 947 million U.S. dollars) on the Chinese mainland by 9:11 p.m. Friday, overtaking the North American box office for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" to become the highest-grossing film in a single market globally.
By Saturday, the animated blockbuster's earnings has exceeded 7.0 billion yuan (about 980 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
Photos
