9th Int'l Festival of Intangible Cultural Heritage kicks off in Chengdu

Ecns.cn) 13:39, May 29, 2025

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 9th International Festival of the Intangible Cultural Heritage in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 28, 2025. (China News Service/Wang Lei)

The festival kicked off on Wednesday, attracting over 600 items of intangible cultural heritage from more than 60 countries and regions.

