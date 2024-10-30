British students unlock secrets of environmental conservation in the Greater Bay Area

People's Daily Online) 09:39, October 30, 2024

The five-episode series "Touching the Greater Bay Area" unfolds a picturesque scroll of azure seas and lush jungles, opening a chapter on exploring the environment of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Two students from the University of Cambridge in the UK embarked on an in-depth exploration of the Greater Bay Area, visiting environmental conservation attractions. They explored the "Giant Green Army" to understand the core strength of the Greater Bay Area's green and low-carbon transformation; dived into the ecological waters of the Greater Bay Area to experience the wisdom of its people in promoting sustainable marine development; and ventured deep into the jungles of rare species in the Greater Bay Area to witness the achievements of enhanced green resource conservation and development in the area.

