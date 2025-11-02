8th World Sichuan Cuisine Conference held in Leshan, SW China

Typical Leshan dishes are pictured during the 8th World Sichuan Cuisine Conference held in Leshan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 1, 2025. The 8th World Sichuan Cuisine Conference kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

People watch a Sichuan cuisine cooking skills competition during the 8th World Sichuan Cuisine Conference held in Leshan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 1, 2025. The 8th World Sichuan Cuisine Conference kicked off here on Saturday. (Photo by Li Xiangyu/Xinhua)

This photo shows a scene of a Sichuan cuisine cooking skills competition during the 8th World Sichuan Cuisine Conference held in Leshan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 1, 2025. The 8th World Sichuan Cuisine Conference kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

A chef displays his cuisine creation at a Sichuan cuisine cooking skills competition during the 8th World Sichuan Cuisine Conference held in Leshan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 1, 2025. The 8th World Sichuan Cuisine Conference kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

People watch a Sichuan cuisine cooking skills competition during the 8th World Sichuan Cuisine Conference held in Leshan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 1, 2025. The 8th World Sichuan Cuisine Conference kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

A judge (R) watches a chef cooking at a Sichuan cuisine cooking skills competition during the 8th World Sichuan Cuisine Conference held in Leshan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 1, 2025. The 8th World Sichuan Cuisine Conference kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Chefs compete at a Sichuan cuisine cooking skills competition during the 8th World Sichuan Cuisine Conference held in Leshan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 1, 2025. The 8th World Sichuan Cuisine Conference kicked off here on Saturday. (Photo by Li Xiangyu/Xinhua)

A citizen tastes a dish of Sichuan cuisine on a culinary fair during the 8th World Sichuan Cuisine Conference held in Leshan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 1, 2025. The 8th World Sichuan Cuisine Conference kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

This photo shows a scene of the 8th World Sichuan Cuisine Conference held in Leshan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 1, 2025. The 8th World Sichuan Cuisine Conference kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

