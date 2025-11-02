8th World Sichuan Cuisine Conference held in Leshan, SW China
Typical Leshan dishes are pictured during the 8th World Sichuan Cuisine Conference held in Leshan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 1, 2025. The 8th World Sichuan Cuisine Conference kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)
People watch a Sichuan cuisine cooking skills competition during the 8th World Sichuan Cuisine Conference held in Leshan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 1, 2025. The 8th World Sichuan Cuisine Conference kicked off here on Saturday. (Photo by Li Xiangyu/Xinhua)
This photo shows a scene of a Sichuan cuisine cooking skills competition during the 8th World Sichuan Cuisine Conference held in Leshan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 1, 2025. The 8th World Sichuan Cuisine Conference kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)
A chef displays his cuisine creation at a Sichuan cuisine cooking skills competition during the 8th World Sichuan Cuisine Conference held in Leshan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 1, 2025. The 8th World Sichuan Cuisine Conference kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)
People watch a Sichuan cuisine cooking skills competition during the 8th World Sichuan Cuisine Conference held in Leshan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 1, 2025. The 8th World Sichuan Cuisine Conference kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)
A judge (R) watches a chef cooking at a Sichuan cuisine cooking skills competition during the 8th World Sichuan Cuisine Conference held in Leshan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 1, 2025. The 8th World Sichuan Cuisine Conference kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)
Chefs compete at a Sichuan cuisine cooking skills competition during the 8th World Sichuan Cuisine Conference held in Leshan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 1, 2025. The 8th World Sichuan Cuisine Conference kicked off here on Saturday. (Photo by Li Xiangyu/Xinhua)
A citizen tastes a dish of Sichuan cuisine on a culinary fair during the 8th World Sichuan Cuisine Conference held in Leshan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 1, 2025. The 8th World Sichuan Cuisine Conference kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)
This photo shows a scene of the 8th World Sichuan Cuisine Conference held in Leshan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 1, 2025. The 8th World Sichuan Cuisine Conference kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)
Photos
Related Stories
- Rural courier site in SW China's Sichuan hits 83,000 daily parcels
- Acrobatic performance staged at Jinqin Tea House in Chengdu, China's Sichuan
- Aerial view of Jiuzhaigou scenic spot after snow
- In pics: 8000-year-old rock paintings in China's Sichuan
- Huanglong scenic area in SW China's Sichuan witnesses first snowfall
- Advanced technologies empower grain storage in Chengdu, China's Sichuan
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.