Acrobatic performance staged at Jinqin Tea House in Chengdu, China's Sichuan
A customer watches an acrobatic performance at Jinqin Tea House in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 25, 2025. An acrobatic performance by an acrobatic troupe from Shenyang in northeast China was held at Jinqin Tea House in Chengdu as part of the 14th China Art Festival. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)
