China launches emergency response after quake strikes SW China's Sichuan

Xinhua) 16:31, October 09, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- The China Earthquake Administration (CEA) on Thursday launched a level-IV emergency service response to the 5.4-magnitude earthquake that struck the county of Xinlong in Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

According to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC), the earthquake hit at 1:17 p.m. on Thursday at a depth of 10 km.

Following the earthquake, the CEA immediately heard briefings from the CENC and the Sichuan Earthquake Agency -- and urged strengthened monitoring and continuous assessment of the situation.

A working team from the Sichuan Earthquake Agency has been dispatched to affected areas to support local governments in emergency response efforts.

