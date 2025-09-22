Tibetan costume show staged in China's Sichuan
People present traditional Tibetan costumes at a Tibetan costume show in Zhongde Village of Xiangcheng County, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 20, 2025. A Tibetan costume show combining tradition and modernity was staged in the cornfield here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
A woman presents traditional Tibetan costume at a Tibetan costume show in Zhongde Village of Xiangcheng County, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 20, 2025. A Tibetan costume show combining tradition and modernity was staged in the cornfield here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
A woman presents traditional Tibetan costume at a Tibetan costume show in Zhongde Village of Xiangcheng County, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 20, 2025. A Tibetan costume show combining tradition and modernity was staged in the cornfield here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
A woman presents traditional Tibetan costume before taking the stage at a Tibetan costume show in Zhongde Village of Xiangcheng County, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 20, 2025. A Tibetan costume show combining tradition and modernity was staged in the cornfield here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
A Tibetan costume show is staged in Zhongde Village of Xiangcheng County, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 20, 2025. A Tibetan costume show combining tradition and modernity was staged in the cornfield here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
A Tibetan costume show is staged in Zhongde Village of Xiangcheng County, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 20, 2025. A Tibetan costume show combining tradition and modernity was staged in the cornfield here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
A woman presents traditional Tibetan costume before taking the stage at a Tibetan costume show in Zhongde Village of Xiangcheng County, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 20, 2025. A Tibetan costume show combining tradition and modernity was staged in the cornfield here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
A woman presents modern Tibetan costume at a Tibetan costume show in Zhongde Village of Xiangcheng County, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 20, 2025. A Tibetan costume show combining tradition and modernity was staged in the cornfield here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
A Tibetan costume show is staged in Zhongde Village of Xiangcheng County, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 20, 2025. A Tibetan costume show combining tradition and modernity was staged in the cornfield here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
A man presents traditional Tibetan costume at a Tibetan costume show in Zhongde Village of Xiangcheng County, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 20, 2025. A Tibetan costume show combining tradition and modernity was staged in the cornfield here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
A woman presents modern Tibetan costume at a Tibetan costume show in Zhongde Village of Xiangcheng County, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 20, 2025. A Tibetan costume show combining tradition and modernity was staged in the cornfield here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
A woman presents traditional Tibetan costume at a Tibetan costume show in Zhongde Village of Xiangcheng County, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 20, 2025. A Tibetan costume show combining tradition and modernity was staged in the cornfield here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
A woman presents modern Tibetan costume at a Tibetan costume show in Zhongde Village of Xiangcheng County, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 20, 2025. A Tibetan costume show combining tradition and modernity was staged in the cornfield here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
A woman presents traditional Tibetan costume before taking the stage at a Tibetan costume show in Zhongde Village of Xiangcheng County, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 20, 2025. A Tibetan costume show combining tradition and modernity was staged in the cornfield here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
A woman presents modern Tibetan costume at a Tibetan costume show in Zhongde Village of Xiangcheng County, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 20, 2025. A Tibetan costume show combining tradition and modernity was staged in the cornfield here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
A woman presents traditional Tibetan costume at a Tibetan costume show in Zhongde Village of Xiangcheng County, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 20, 2025. A Tibetan costume show combining tradition and modernity was staged in the cornfield here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
A woman presents modern Tibetan costume at a Tibetan costume show in Zhongde Village of Xiangcheng County, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 20, 2025. A Tibetan costume show combining tradition and modernity was staged in the cornfield here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
A man presents traditional Tibetan costume at a Tibetan costume show in Zhongde Village of Xiangcheng County, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 20, 2025. A Tibetan costume show combining tradition and modernity was staged in the cornfield here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Whitewashing cultural week starts in Xiangcheng, China's Sichuan
- First mountain and lake circling festival of Lugu Lake kicks off in China's Sichuan
- Chinese vice premier urges efforts to continuously enhance industrial innovation capabilities
- A fun night out awaits in Sichuan
- Luogu tunnel of Xichang-Zhaotong Expressway achieves breakthrough in China's Sichuan
- Sichuan 'Xiongqi' takes over the Chilean cheer squad!
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.