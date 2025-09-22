Tibetan costume show staged in China's Sichuan

Xinhua) 13:41, September 22, 2025

People present traditional Tibetan costumes at a Tibetan costume show in Zhongde Village of Xiangcheng County, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 20, 2025. A Tibetan costume show combining tradition and modernity was staged in the cornfield here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

A woman presents traditional Tibetan costume at a Tibetan costume show in Zhongde Village of Xiangcheng County, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 20, 2025. A Tibetan costume show combining tradition and modernity was staged in the cornfield here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

A Tibetan costume show is staged in Zhongde Village of Xiangcheng County, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 20, 2025. A Tibetan costume show combining tradition and modernity was staged in the cornfield here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

A woman presents modern Tibetan costume at a Tibetan costume show in Zhongde Village of Xiangcheng County, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 20, 2025. A Tibetan costume show combining tradition and modernity was staged in the cornfield here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

A man presents traditional Tibetan costume at a Tibetan costume show in Zhongde Village of Xiangcheng County, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 20, 2025. A Tibetan costume show combining tradition and modernity was staged in the cornfield here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

A woman presents modern Tibetan costume at a Tibetan costume show in Zhongde Village of Xiangcheng County, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 20, 2025. A Tibetan costume show combining tradition and modernity was staged in the cornfield here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

A woman presents modern Tibetan costume at a Tibetan costume show in Zhongde Village of Xiangcheng County, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 20, 2025. A Tibetan costume show combining tradition and modernity was staged in the cornfield here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

A woman presents modern Tibetan costume at a Tibetan costume show in Zhongde Village of Xiangcheng County, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 20, 2025. A Tibetan costume show combining tradition and modernity was staged in the cornfield here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

A woman presents modern Tibetan costume at a Tibetan costume show in Zhongde Village of Xiangcheng County, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 20, 2025. A Tibetan costume show combining tradition and modernity was staged in the cornfield here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

A man presents traditional Tibetan costume at a Tibetan costume show in Zhongde Village of Xiangcheng County, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 20, 2025. A Tibetan costume show combining tradition and modernity was staged in the cornfield here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

