Luogu tunnel of Xichang-Zhaotong Expressway achieves breakthrough in China's Sichuan

Xinhua) 16:35, August 22, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 21, 2025 shows the entrance to Luogu tunnel of Xichang-Zhaotong Expressway in southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Luogu tunnel, comprising a 6,570-meter left line and a 6,661-meter right line, was drilled through on Thursday.

Xichang-Zhaotong Expressway, starting from Xichang City of Sichuan Province in the west and ending in Zhaotong City of Yunnan Province in the east, is an important part of the national Duyun-Shangri-La Expressway. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

This photo taken on Aug. 21, 2025 shows a section of the Luogu tunnel of Xichang-Zhaotong Expressway in southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Luogu tunnel, comprising a 6,570-meter left line and a 6,661-meter right line, was drilled through on Thursday.

Xichang-Zhaotong Expressway, starting from Xichang City of Sichuan Province in the west and ending in Zhaotong City of Yunnan Province in the east, is an important part of the national Duyun-Shangri-La Expressway. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Workers operate inside the Luogu tunnel of Xichang-Zhaotong Expressway in southwest China's Sichuan Province, on Aug. 21, 2025. The Luogu tunnel, comprising a 6,570-meter left line and a 6,661-meter right line, was drilled through on Thursday.

Xichang-Zhaotong Expressway, starting from Xichang City of Sichuan Province in the west and ending in Zhaotong City of Yunnan Province in the east, is an important part of the national Duyun-Shangri-La Expressway. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

This photo taken on Aug. 21, 2025 shows a section of the Luogu tunnel of Xichang-Zhaotong Expressway in southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Luogu tunnel, comprising a 6,570-meter left line and a 6,661-meter right line, was drilled through on Thursday.

Xichang-Zhaotong Expressway, starting from Xichang City of Sichuan Province in the west and ending in Zhaotong City of Yunnan Province in the east, is an important part of the national Duyun-Shangri-La Expressway. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Hongyu)