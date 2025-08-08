Trending in China | Sichuan's giant puppets

(People's Daily App) 15:44, August 08, 2025

Originating in the Qing Dynasty over 300 years ago, northern Sichuan's giant puppets are 1.4 meters tall, weighing up to five kg. These life-sized rod puppet perform impressive feats such as face-changing, calligraphy and dancing. This unique theatrical art blends mythology, folklore and live music, and was named a national intangible cultural heritage of China in 2006.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

