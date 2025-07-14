Ruoergai County in Sichuan enters peak summer tourism season
This photo taken on July 13, 2025 show a view of the Flower Lake scenic area in Ruoergai County, Aba Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Ruoergai County has recently entered its peak summer tourism season, attracting tourists nationwide. (Xinhua/Tang Wenhao)
This photo taken on July 12, 2025 show scenery of the Yellow River in Ruoergai County, Aba Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Ruoergai County has recently entered its peak summer tourism season, attracting tourists nationwide. (Xinhua/Zhang Yawen)
Tourists pose for photos at the Flower Lake scenic area in Ruoergai County, Aba Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 13, 2025. Ruoergai County has recently entered its peak summer tourism season, attracting tourists nationwide. (Xinhua/Zhang Yawen)
Tourists stroll on a boardwalk near a bend of the Yellow River in Ruoergai County, Aba Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 12, 2025. Ruoergai County has recently entered its peak summer tourism season, attracting tourists nationwide. (Xinhua/Zhang Yawen)
Tourists stroll on a boardwalk of the Flower Lake scenic area in Ruoergai County, Aba Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on July 13, 2025. Ruoergai County has recently entered its peak summer tourism season, attracting tourists nationwide. (Xinhua/Tang Wenhao)
Tourists take photos at the Flower Lake scenic area in Ruoergai County, Aba Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 13, 2025. Ruoergai County has recently entered its peak summer tourism season, attracting tourists nationwide. (Xinhua/Zhang Yawen)
A tourist takes a photo near a bend of the Yellow River in Ruoergai County, Aba Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 12, 2025. Ruoergai County has recently entered its peak summer tourism season, attracting tourists nationwide. (Xinhua/Zhang Yawen)
