Ruoergai County in Sichuan enters peak summer tourism season

Xinhua) 14:31, July 14, 2025

This photo taken on July 13, 2025 show a view of the Flower Lake scenic area in Ruoergai County, Aba Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Ruoergai County has recently entered its peak summer tourism season, attracting tourists nationwide. (Xinhua/Tang Wenhao)

This photo taken on July 12, 2025 show scenery of the Yellow River in Ruoergai County, Aba Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Ruoergai County has recently entered its peak summer tourism season, attracting tourists nationwide. (Xinhua/Zhang Yawen)

Tourists pose for photos at the Flower Lake scenic area in Ruoergai County, Aba Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 13, 2025. Ruoergai County has recently entered its peak summer tourism season, attracting tourists nationwide. (Xinhua/Zhang Yawen)

Tourists stroll on a boardwalk near a bend of the Yellow River in Ruoergai County, Aba Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 12, 2025. Ruoergai County has recently entered its peak summer tourism season, attracting tourists nationwide. (Xinhua/Zhang Yawen)

Tourists stroll on a boardwalk of the Flower Lake scenic area in Ruoergai County, Aba Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on July 13, 2025. Ruoergai County has recently entered its peak summer tourism season, attracting tourists nationwide. (Xinhua/Tang Wenhao)

Tourists take photos at the Flower Lake scenic area in Ruoergai County, Aba Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 13, 2025. Ruoergai County has recently entered its peak summer tourism season, attracting tourists nationwide. (Xinhua/Zhang Yawen)

A tourist takes a photo near a bend of the Yellow River in Ruoergai County, Aba Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 12, 2025. Ruoergai County has recently entered its peak summer tourism season, attracting tourists nationwide. (Xinhua/Zhang Yawen)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)