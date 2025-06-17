Bowl of tofu pudding drives rural development in southwest China

Xinhua) 16:24, June 17, 2025

CHENGDU, June 17 (Xinhua) -- In Fushun County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, tofu pudding is more than just a highly popular dish -- it's a cultural icon. This small county, known as China's "tofu pudding capital," has turned a simple snack into a multi-billion yuan industry, with nearly 1,000 eateries across Sichuan and neighboring Chongqing.

Fushun's tofu pudding traces its roots back to the region's historic salt industry, which thrived centuries ago. What started as a family recipe in rural kitchens has now evolved into a large-scale industry. From street vendors carrying their goods on shoulder poles to modern chain restaurants, Fushun tofu pudding has come a long way.

The secret to Fushun tofu pudding's special taste lies in its signature dipping sauce, made from chili peppers, Sichuan peppercorns and a mix of spices. In recent years, Fushun has standardized production, turning this local specialty into a scalable product. The local annual value of tofu pudding dipping sauce alone now exceeds 1 billion yuan (about 140 million U.S. dollars).

Meile Food Co., Ltd., a local enterprise, has captured 80 percent of the domestic market for Fushun spicy sauce and 60 percent for tofu pudding dipping sauce, with a revenue of 227 million yuan in 2024. Their products are also exported to countries such as Singapore, the Republic of Korea and Australia.

"Tofu pudding was always a home-cooked comfort. It took living away to realize how much it means to me," said Wang Zonghong, a 32-year-old who recently returned to the county. Encouraged by supportive local policies, he plans to launch his own business back home. "Now I can enjoy this dish anytime I want," he said.

The local government has also played a key role in Fushun tofu pudding's rise to stardom. By integrating the specialty industry with culture and tourism, they've turned tofu pudding into a holiday highlight.

The annual tofu pudding cultural tourism festival attracts visitors from across China, featuring events like the "thousand-people tofu pudding feast." This year's festival saw a surge in tourists, thanks to promotions like free tofu pudding for social media likes.

In 2007, the Fushun tofu pudding-making skills were listed in the Sichuan provincial intangible cultural heritage representative project catalog.

Li Tingshu, owner of a tofu pudding restaurant in Fushun, is a representative inheritor of the intangible cultural heritage. He enthusiastically introduced the dish to tourists from a variety of places, adding that during this year's Dragon Boat Festival, his eatery sold over 1,900 bowls of tofu pudding in a single day.

Fushun is now home to nearly 400 tofu pudding restaurants, which generate over 3.5 billion yuan in annual revenue and create jobs for tens of thousands, according to Zhao Hong, head of the county's commerce bureau. The county has also partnered with universities to develop ready-to-eat tofu pudding, using modern production lines to ensure consistent quality.

The local agriculture authorities also launched a three-year action plan with a 5-million-yuan fund to support soybean planting bases, cultural heritage inheritor training and brand promotion.

Fushun has established bases for key ingredients like soybeans, Sichuan peppercorns and chili peppers, ensuring a steady supply of high-quality raw materials. E-commerce and cultural tourism festivals have further expanded sales channels and enhanced brand value.

"Besides extending the industrial chain, Fushun is developing related industries like catering, cultural heritage experience and sightseeing tourism to turn tofu pudding into a prosperous industry for rural revitalization," said Liu Yaohong, deputy head of the county.

