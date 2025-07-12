Panzhihua develops characteristic agriculture in China's Sichuan

Xinhua) 11:36, July 12, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on July 9, 2025 shows a view of a high-standard farmland in Salian Township of Miyi County, Panzhihua City, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Taking advantage of the abundant water resources and fertile soil of Anning River Valley, Panzhihua has developed characteristic agriculture in recent years by building agriculture bases, cultivating industrial parks, processing agriculture products and promoting health care industry and integration development. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

A farmer works at a terraced field in Xinshan Village of Miyi County, Panzhihua City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 9, 2025. Taking advantage of the abundant water resources and fertile soil of Anning River Valley, Panzhihua has developed characteristic agriculture in recent years by building agriculture bases, cultivating industrial parks, processing agriculture products and promoting health care industry and integration development. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

