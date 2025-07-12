Main span of Xi'an-Chongqing high-speed rail bridge smoothly installed in Dazhou, China's Sichuan

Xinhua) 14:30, July 12, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on July 11, 2025 shows a bridge of the Xi'an-Chongqing high-speed railway over an expressway under construction in Dazhou, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

The main body of a bridge of Xi'an-Chongqing high-speed railway over an expressway linking Yingshan and Dazhou in Sichuan Province was smoothly lowered onto its piers on Friday. This marks the successful completion of the incremental launching construction for China's first large-span high-speed railway network arch bridge with tied girders, laying a solid foundation for the timely opening of the Xi'an-Chongqing high-speed railway.

The bridge spans 443.1 meters in total length, and the constructed tied-arch bridge section weighs 2,600 tonnes, measuring 147 meters long and 17 meters wide, with an incremental launching displacement of approximately 146 meters over a 10-day construction period.

Workers work at the incremental launching construction site of a bridge of the Xi'an-Chongqing high-speed railway over an expressway in Dazhou, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 11, 2025 shows workers working at the incremental launching construction site of a bridge of the Xi'an-Chongqing high-speed railway over an expressway in Dazhou, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

A worker works at the incremental launching construction site of a bridge of the Xi'an-Chongqing high-speed railway over an expressway in Dazhou, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Workers work at the incremental launching construction site of a bridge of the Xi'an-Chongqing high-speed railway over an expressway in Dazhou, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 11, 2025 shows a bridge of the Xi'an-Chongqing high-speed railway over an expressway under construction in Dazhou, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

