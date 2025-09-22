Whitewashing cultural week starts in Xiangcheng, China's Sichuan

Xinhua) 10:09, September 22, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 20, 2025 shows the Zhongde Village of Qingde Town, Xiangcheng County, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. A whitewashing cultural week started here on Saturday. Xiangcheng's whitewashed Tibetan houses preserve the core architectural style of the Kamba region. Each year, locals whitewash the exterior walls in a tradition known as the whitewashing ritual. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

People enjoy Guozhuang dance, a traditional Tibetan square dance, during the opening ceremony of a whitewashing cultural week in Xiangcheng County, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 20, 2025 shows the Zhongde Village of Qingde Town, Xiangcheng County, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

A household performs the whitewashing ritual for their residence in Zhongde Village of Qingde Town, Xiangcheng County, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

People enjoy Guozhuang dance, a traditional Tibetan square dance, during the opening ceremony of a whitewashing cultural week in Xiangcheng County, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 20, 2025 shows people enjoying Guozhuang dance, a traditional Tibetan square dance, during the opening ceremony of a whitewashing cultural week in Xiangcheng County, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

A household performs the whitewashing ritual for their residence in Zhongde Village of Qingde Town, Xiangcheng County, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

