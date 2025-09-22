Whitewashing cultural week starts in Xiangcheng, China's Sichuan
An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 20, 2025 shows the Zhongde Village of Qingde Town, Xiangcheng County, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. A whitewashing cultural week started here on Saturday. Xiangcheng's whitewashed Tibetan houses preserve the core architectural style of the Kamba region. Each year, locals whitewash the exterior walls in a tradition known as the whitewashing ritual. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
People enjoy Guozhuang dance, a traditional Tibetan square dance, during the opening ceremony of a whitewashing cultural week in Xiangcheng County, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 20, 2025. A whitewashing cultural week started here on Saturday. Xiangcheng's whitewashed Tibetan houses preserve the core architectural style of the Kamba region. Each year, locals whitewash the exterior walls in a tradition known as the whitewashing ritual. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
A household performs the whitewashing ritual for their residence in Zhongde Village of Qingde Town, Xiangcheng County, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 20, 2025. A whitewashing cultural week started here on Saturday. Xiangcheng's whitewashed Tibetan houses preserve the core architectural style of the Kamba region. Each year, locals whitewash the exterior walls in a tradition known as the whitewashing ritual. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 20, 2025 shows people enjoying Guozhuang dance, a traditional Tibetan square dance, during the opening ceremony of a whitewashing cultural week in Xiangcheng County, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. A whitewashing cultural week started here on Saturday. Xiangcheng's whitewashed Tibetan houses preserve the core architectural style of the Kamba region. Each year, locals whitewash the exterior walls in a tradition known as the whitewashing ritual. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
