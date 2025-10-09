5.4-magnitude quake strikes SW China's Sichuan: CENC

Xinhua) 14:00, October 09, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- A 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck the county of Xinlong in Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, at 1:17 p.m. Thursday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter was monitored at 30.84 degrees north latitude and 99.86 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 10 km, said a report issued by the CENC.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)