Home>>
5.4-magnitude quake strikes SW China's Sichuan: CENC
(Xinhua) 14:00, October 09, 2025
BEIJING, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- A 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck the county of Xinlong in Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, at 1:17 p.m. Thursday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).
The epicenter was monitored at 30.84 degrees north latitude and 99.86 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 10 km, said a report issued by the CENC.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Expressway links China's Jiuzhai Valley, a UNESCO heritage site
- Tunnel through first snow mountain along Red Army's Long March completed
- Tibetan costume show staged in China's Sichuan
- Whitewashing cultural week starts in Xiangcheng, China's Sichuan
- First mountain and lake circling festival of Lugu Lake kicks off in China's Sichuan
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.