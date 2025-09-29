Tunnel through first snow mountain along Red Army's Long March completed
CHENGDU, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- The Jiajin Mountain Tunnel, a 9.35-km passage beneath the first snow mountain crossed by the Central Red Army during the Long March in 1935, was completed on Sunday, and will begin trial operation on Oct. 1.
This tunnel reduces the crossing time from one hour to just 10 minutes, ending decades of winter isolation for the 110,000 residents in the surrounding areas.
In June 1935, the Central Red Army braved extreme conditions atop the 4,000-meter-high Jiajin Mountain, successfully crossing it with unwavering perseverance and determination during the Long March.
The new tunnel, constructed using innovative technologies, set national records for efficiency despite high-altitude challenges.
The project will boost regional tourism and economic integration, and facilitate cultural exchanges among ethnic groups, a local official said.
Photos
Related Stories
- Whitewashing cultural week starts in Xiangcheng, China's Sichuan
- First mountain and lake circling festival of Lugu Lake kicks off in China's Sichuan
- Chinese vice premier urges efforts to continuously enhance industrial innovation capabilities
- A fun night out awaits in Sichuan
- Luogu tunnel of Xichang-Zhaotong Expressway achieves breakthrough in China's Sichuan
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.