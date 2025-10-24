Home>>
Aerial view of Jiuzhaigou scenic spot after snow
(Xinhua) 16:59, October 24, 2025
An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 24, 2025 shows a view of the Jiuzhaigou scenic spot after snow in southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo by Sang Ji/Xinhua)
