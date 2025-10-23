In pics: 8000-year-old rock paintings in China's Sichuan
Chen Xuesong, a cultural heritage conservator, checks rock paintings in Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 21, 2025. This group of rock paintings in the prefecture dates back about 8,000 years. (Xinhua/Xue Chen)
This photo taken on Oct. 21, 2025 shows a rock painting in Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. This group of rock paintings in the prefecture dates back about 8,000 years. (Xinhua/Xue Chen)
Chen Xuesong, a cultural heritage conservator, measures a rock painting in Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 21, 2025. This group of rock paintings in the prefecture dates back about 8,000 years. (Xinhua/Xue Chen)
This photo taken on Oct. 21, 2025 shows a rock painting that features a deer-shaped image in Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. This group of rock paintings in the prefecture dates back about 8,000 years. (Xinhua/Xue Chen)
This photo taken on Oct. 21, 2025 shows a rock painting that features deer-shaped images in Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. This group of rock paintings in the prefecture dates back about 8,000 years. (Xinhua/Xue Chen)
This photo taken on Oct. 21, 2025 shows rock paintings that feature deer-shaped images in Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. This group of rock paintings in the prefecture dates back about 8,000 years. (Xinhua/Xue Chen)
Chen Xuesong, a cultural heritage conservator, checks a rock painting in Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 21, 2025. This group of rock paintings in the prefecture dates back about 8,000 years. (Xinhua/Xue Chen)
This photo taken on Oct. 21, 2025 shows a rock painting that features a deer-shaped image in Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. This group of rock paintings in the prefecture dates back about 8,000 years. (Xinhua/Xue Chen)
This photo taken on Oct. 21, 2025 shows rock paintings that feature deer-shaped images in Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. This group of rock paintings in the prefecture dates back about 8,000 years. (Xinhua/Xue Chen)
Chen Xuesong, a cultural heritage conservator, measures a rock painting that features deer-shaped images in Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 21, 2025. This group of rock paintings in the prefecture dates back about 8,000 years. (Xinhua/Xue Chen)
Chen Xuesong, a cultural heritage conservator, measures a rock painting in Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 21, 2025. This group of rock paintings in the prefecture dates back about 8,000 years. (Xinhua/Xue Chen)
