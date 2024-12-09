Trending in China | Chinese bellows

(People's Daily App) 14:56, December 09, 2024

The Chinese bellows, known as Fengxiang, were manually operated air-pumping devices used to stoke fires for metallurgy and hearths at home. This innovative tool is a significant achievement in ancient Chinese technology, highlighting the nation's historical contributions to mechanical engineering.

(Video source: Kuaishou; text compiled by Zhang Yixuan)

