Trending in China | Chinese bellows
(People's Daily App) 14:56, December 09, 2024
The Chinese bellows, known as Fengxiang, were manually operated air-pumping devices used to stoke fires for metallurgy and hearths at home. This innovative tool is a significant achievement in ancient Chinese technology, highlighting the nation's historical contributions to mechanical engineering.
(Video source: Kuaishou; text compiled by Zhang Yixuan)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
