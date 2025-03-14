Program exploring China's Greater Bay Area calls for applications from global undergraduate students

Touching the Greater Bay Area – A Journey of Discovery, is an exciting program co-launched by Guangdong Radio and Television and People's Daily Online (UK). The 2024 "Touching the Greater Bay Area" program was a great success, and we are excited to launch the second edition and are now accepting applications for the 2025 project.

This immersive experience will take a select group of 5–8 university students from the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Switzerland on a unique journey across China's Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA).

The GBA, located in southern China, comprises nine cities in Guangdong Province along with the two special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macao. It is a dynamic economic and cultural hub, blending rich history with cutting-edge innovation.

Between July 15 and Aug. 15, 2025, the chosen students will embark on a seven-day immersive experience, engaging with key aspects of China’s development through a range of activities. Participants will explore historic sites, bustling cityscapes, and local markets while delving into topics such as Chinese culture, martial arts, advanced telecommunication, and sustainable green technology. Additionally, they will have multiple opportunities to interact with local university students and scholars across the region.

As part of the program, participants will be featured in televised segments broadcasted across multiple media platforms. They will also document their experiences through video recordings and share them on social media.

Eligibility Criteria:

• Applicants must be non-Chinese, full-time undergraduate students enrolled at a university in the US, UK, France, Germany, or Switzerland.

• There are no restrictions on academic majors.

• Candidates should have an active and well-maintained social media presence. While a large following is not mandatory, experience in vlogging or audience engagement will be an advantage.

• A passion for Chinese culture or language is essential, though proficiency in Mandarin is not required.

As for the expenses for the trip, all fees from international flights to food and accommodation will be covered by the sponsors.

If you are interested in this incredible, all-inclusive opportunity to experience China's Greater Bay Area firsthand, please send your one-page CV (including social media links) along with a cover letter to greaterbay2025@gmail.com.

