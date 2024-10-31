British students embark on educational adventure in the Greater Bay Area

People's Daily Online) 09:35, October 31, 2024

In this episode of "Touching the Greater Bay Area", let's follow Rowan and Bowen, from Cambridge and Imperial College London respectively, as they explore the endless possibilities of education in the Greater Bay Area!

At WeChat's headquarters in Guangzhou, they transformed into mini-program enthusiasts, experiencing the digital charm of education from preschool to high school with just one click. "This is nothing short of cutting-edge technology in the education sector!" they exclaimed.

The "Zero Carbon Island" in Hengqin Zhuhai was their next destination. They delved into the shared laboratory of the Digital Zero Carbon Island, explored green energy solutions for smart cities, and felt the green energy of the Guangdong and Macao "dual-carbon" goals. They also witnessed the perfect combination of education and environmental protection technology.

Benmo Technology in Songshan Lake, Dongguan, also broadened the horizons of these two outstanding students. From dancing with the robots to witnessing their many uses, the all-powerful robot army showcased the infinite possibilities of artificial intelligence in education, painting a new blueprint for educational innovation and technology integration.

