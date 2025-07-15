European musicians explore Miao culture in Xijiang Qianhu Miao Village, SW China's Guizhou
The Xijiang Qianhu Miao Village in Leishan county, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, recently welcomed a group of European musicians on a cultural exchange tour of the province.
Musicians immersed themselves in the vibrant traditional customs of the local Miao ethnic group, gaining firsthand experience of the profound cultural heritage of the ancient village.
British percussionist Bogdan Skrypka said everything felt magical from the moment he stepped into the village.
The symbolic Lanmen Wine Ceremony, the joyful Miao folk dance, and especially the sounds of the folk musical instruments, lusheng and drums, impressed Skrypka deeply.
Nestled at the foot of Leigong Mountain, Xijiang Qianhu Miao Village is composed of more than a dozen hillside hamlets inhabited by Miao people, making it the largest Miao ethnic settlement in China and possibly the world.
Its iconic stilted houses stretch across the slopes, mirrored by a winding river below, creating a tranquil and picturesque setting.
As one of Guizhou's most popular summer tourist destinations, the village is experiencing a surge in visitors, with daily tourist numbers exceeding 40,000, as shown by the latest data.
Photos
Related Stories
- European musicians travel to SW China's Guizhou for cultural heritage encounter
- China allocates another 100 mln yuan to aid flood-hit Guizhou
- Guizhou digs out after flood
- Drones deliver relief supplies to flood-hit village in Guizhou
- Heartwarming! This is China's speed in disaster relief
- Scenery of Caohai National Nature Reserve in SW China's Guizhou
- China's Guiyang emerges as coffee powerhouse
- Tech, tourism fuel "cave economy" in southwest China's mountainous regions
- China's Guizhou strives to transform ecological advantages into developmental strengths
- Woman in rural area in SW China's Guizhou shifts from selling products to selling a lifestyle
- Miao ethnic people celebrate Wanghui Festival
- Miao people celebrate Caihuashan festival in Chongqing
- Miao ethnic village in SW China preserves ancient traditions
- Miao ethnic group hamlet in China promotes rural vitalization for further development
- Nighttime carnival celebrates Miao culture
- Trending in China | Discover the art of Miao painting
- Miao people celebrate traditional New Year and Guzang Festival in SW China's Guizhou
- Ancient Miao embroidery drives tourism boom in rural SW China’s Guizhou
- Trending in China | The art of Miao cross-stitching
- How Guizhou villagers revitalize Miao embroidery to eradicate poverty, revive traditional culture
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.