European musicians explore Miao culture in Xijiang Qianhu Miao Village, SW China's Guizhou

People's Daily Online) 09:41, July 15, 2025

A group of European musicians enjoy interactions with locals in Xijiang Qianhu Miao Village, Leishan county, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, during a cultural exchange tour of the province. (People's Daily Online/Yang Qian)

The Xijiang Qianhu Miao Village in Leishan county, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, recently welcomed a group of European musicians on a cultural exchange tour of the province.

Musicians immersed themselves in the vibrant traditional customs of the local Miao ethnic group, gaining firsthand experience of the profound cultural heritage of the ancient village.

British percussionist Bogdan Skrypka said everything felt magical from the moment he stepped into the village.

The symbolic Lanmen Wine Ceremony, the joyful Miao folk dance, and especially the sounds of the folk musical instruments, lusheng and drums, impressed Skrypka deeply.

Nestled at the foot of Leigong Mountain, Xijiang Qianhu Miao Village is composed of more than a dozen hillside hamlets inhabited by Miao people, making it the largest Miao ethnic settlement in China and possibly the world.

Its iconic stilted houses stretch across the slopes, mirrored by a winding river below, creating a tranquil and picturesque setting.

As one of Guizhou's most popular summer tourist destinations, the village is experiencing a surge in visitors, with daily tourist numbers exceeding 40,000, as shown by the latest data.

