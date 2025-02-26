We Are China

Miao ethnic people celebrate Wanghui Festival

Ecns.cn) 13:16, February 26, 2025

Women of the Miao ethnic group celebrate the "Wanghui" Festival in Danzhai county, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Mar. 15, 2018. (China News Service/Yang Wukui)

Villagers dressed up in splendid traditional costumes to celebrate the folk event while performing the wonderful "Lusheng" dance.

"Wang Hui" Festival is a grand dancing event celebrated by the Miao people in the first month of the lunar calendar every year.

Women of the Miao ethnic group celebrate the "Wanghui" Festival in Danzhai county, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Mar. 15, 2018. (China News Service/Yang Wukui)

Women of the Miao ethnic group celebrate the "Wanghui" Festival in Danzhai county, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Mar. 15, 2018. (China News Service/Yang Wukui)

Women of the Miao ethnic group celebrate the "Wanghui" Festival in Danzhai county, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Mar. 15, 2018. (China News Service/Yang Wukui)

Women of the Miao ethnic group celebrate the "Wanghui" Festival in Danzhai county, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Mar. 15, 2018. (China News Service/Yang Wukui)

Women of the Miao ethnic group celebrate the "Wanghui" Festival in Danzhai county, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Mar. 15, 2018. (China News Service/Yang Wukui)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)