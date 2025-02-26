Miao ethnic people celebrate Wanghui Festival
Women of the Miao ethnic group celebrate the "Wanghui" Festival in Danzhai county, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Mar. 15, 2018. (China News Service/Yang Wukui)
Villagers dressed up in splendid traditional costumes to celebrate the folk event while performing the wonderful "Lusheng" dance.
"Wang Hui" Festival is a grand dancing event celebrated by the Miao people in the first month of the lunar calendar every year.
