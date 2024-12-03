A glimpse of traditional games of ethnic minorities in China

An athlete climbs coconut trees during a race at the 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities of the People's Republic of China on Nov 24, 2024, in Sanya, South China's Hainan province. The sport is both fun and competitive, originating from the labor scene of local people. (Photo/Xinhua)

Athletes compete in the Duzhupiao (bamboo drifting) final at the 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities of the People's Republic of China on Nov 27, 2024, in Sanya, South China's Hainan province. One stands on a single bamboo pole floating on water and uses another as a paddle to propel and steer across the water. (Photo/Xinhua)

Guangxi team player Zuo Zheng (right) kicks a shuttlecock in a Jianqiu game at the 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities of the People's Republic of China on Nov 28, 2024, in Sanya, South China's Hainan province. The sport is often played on a badminton-sized court, following volleyball-like rules. (Photo/Xinhua)

Team Guizhou wins the first prize of Shenu (crossbow shooting) at the 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities of the People's Republic of China on Nov 25, 2024, in Sanya, South China's Hainan province. It is a traditional sport particularly popular among ethnic groups in southwestern China, such as the Miao, Yi and Va. (Photo/Xinhua)

An athlete attempts to keep the Tuoluo spinning for extended periods at the 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities of the People's Republic of China on Nov 27, 2024, in Sanya, South China's Hainan province. (Photo/Xinhua)

Three athletes of Team Guizhou (front) coordinate in Banxie racing (board-shoes racing) at the 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities of the People's Republic of China on Nov 27, 2024, in Sanya, South China's Hainan province. (Photo/Xinhua)

