Home>>
Trending in China | Radiant heritage: The artistry of the Yi people
(People's Daily App) 15:18, September 24, 2024
In the vibrant cultural mosaic of China, the intangible heritage of the Yi stands out like a radiant gem. Their traditional clothing, intricate totems, and finely crafted silver ornaments reflect the exceptional artistry, wisdom, and creativity that define the Yi people.
(Video source: Kuaishou, compiled by Fan Xiaoyu)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.