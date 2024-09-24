Trending in China | Radiant heritage: The artistry of the Yi people

September 24, 2024

In the vibrant cultural mosaic of China, the intangible heritage of the Yi stands out like a radiant gem. Their traditional clothing, intricate totems, and finely crafted silver ornaments reflect the exceptional artistry, wisdom, and creativity that define the Yi people.

(Video source: Kuaishou, compiled by Fan Xiaoyu)

