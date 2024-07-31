Home>>
Trending in China | Naxi ancient music
(People's Daily App) 16:20, July 31, 2024
In the music culture of Lijiang in Southwest China's Yunnan Province, there is a renowned institution known as Naxi ancient music. It is believed to be the oldest school of music in Yunnan, with roots dating back to the 14th century.
