Trending in China | Naxi ancient music

July 31, 2024

In the music culture of Lijiang in Southwest China's Yunnan Province, there is a renowned institution known as Naxi ancient music. It is believed to be the oldest school of music in Yunnan, with roots dating back to the 14th century.

